Friday 27th July, 2018

Thompson, Jack, Esdelle snap up CAC vball awards Turkey-based T&T senior women’s team volleyballers, Channon Thompson, Sinead Jack and Krystle Esdelle were all recipients of individual awards.

$Billions in tax revenue loss through non-filers The Ministry of Finance and Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) came under fire yesterday for allowing billions of dollars in tax revenue to be loss annually through non-filers without raising a finger...

Korean Ambassador pays courtesy call to Minister of Community Development, Culture “Culture is the bridge between two peoples.” These were some of the welcoming words from Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, as she greeted newly...

Documents vanish The Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme’s (CEPEP) expenditure records for the period 2013 to 2015, amounting to more than $1.5 billion in funds, cannot be found,...

‘Wait til Monday’ All questions will be answered Monday.

Imbert meets with principals of private schools today Finance Minister Colm Imbert holds a second meeting with principals of private secondary schools today and principals are hoping that the meeting will finally bring resolution to their request for...

BP to invest up to US$8Bn in T&T The arrival of the Angelin, bpTT’s 15th offshore platform in T&T, is part a ten-year development plan which will see the energy company investing up to US$8 billion in nine major projects.

Informant threatened The informer who supplied former People’s Partnership minister Devant Maharaj with a voice recording which allegedly features a conversation between Minister of Rural Development and Local...