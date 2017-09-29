Friday 29th September, 2017

Killer testifies for murder convicts A group of men attempting to overturn their convictions for the murder of Thackoor Boodram, the brother of drug kingpin Dole Chadee, yesterday called a fellow murder convict as a witness in their...

Acting Port CEO weighs legal options Acting CEO of the Port Authority Charmaine Lewis is reportedly considering her legal options following claims by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan that she told a “blatant lie” to...

A helping hand The outpouring of support by the local business community to assist our regional neighbours suffering the effects of this year’s devastating hurricane season has been nothing short of remarkable...

CEPEP, URP labour should drive agriculture Government is being told to convert the Community-based Environment Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) and Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) into “Farmpep” agricultural programmes or...

Hurricanes force Sandals to put Tobago project on hold The devastation caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria in the Northern Antilles has resulted in Sandals resort chain putting plans for building a 750-room hotel in Tobago on hold.

Robbery ruled out in Rio Claro killing Police said they were baffled when they were called to investigate the murder of family man Larry Garcia who was described by relatives and neighbours as "a good man."

Hartwell: Erin Hartwell is here and the enthusiasm he expressed in starting his role as the new technical director of the T&T Cycling Federation (T&TCF) reverberated at the press conference held...

CPL to take no action over Pollard no ball The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has decided to take no further action with regard to the no ball that Kieron Pollard bowled at the end of the Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts & Nevis...

Dead suspect identified Investigators have identified the suspected ringleader of a robbery gang who was killed after a high-speed chase and gunfight with police in Barrackpore on Wednesday.