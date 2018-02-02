Friday 2nd February, 2018

New methods needed to combat crime—Seales One of the nominees for the post of Police Commissioner has admitted that deploying manpower in known criminal “hot spots” may not be the most effective way of combating crime.

Skeene: Youth Pro League provides for development Dexter Skeene, chief executive officer of T&T Pro League says the the Flow Youth Pro League is an environment where true development can take place among the nation's young footballers.

EITI and Caricom energy sector collaboration Last week, the Energy Chamber hosted another successful annual Energy Conference.

No Splinters for bandits who target soca star Soca star and radio personality Shal Marshall was thanking his lucky stars that bandits did not get away with some of the rewards of his bumper season with hit Splinters yesterday.

Police kill three in Diego shootout A 17-year-old was among three men, who were killed during a shootout with police in Diego Martin, yesterday.

Decomposed body found in forest A decomposed body has been found in the forested areas off St Anns yesterday. CNC3 News reported the discovery was made by hunters around midday.

CWI reorganises technical structure The number of changes being undertaken at the moment at Cricket West Indies (CWI) is all about providing an enabling environment for its players to achieve peak performance.

No good can come out of this The murder rate for the month of January stands at 60, the bloodiest month on record in our island’s history.