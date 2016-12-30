Friday 30th December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Local Government Minister, Kazim Hosein made an appeal to private contractors, businessmen and ordinary citizens to join with his Ministry in its national clean-up drive next month.
As 2016 comes to a close, many people are reminiscing on the past 12 months and looking forward to 2017.
Housing Minister Randall Mitchell said yesterday measures are being put in place to help a family transition to their new home after the homeowner complained about the location and school access...
T&T’s Ato Boldon, the most decorated track athlete of all times in the country’s history, was named joint best television analyst of the year by Sports Illustrated when it announced its best...
James looked at his wife, Savannah, their baby daughter and two sons and feared for their safety.
“We were kind of afraid for a second,” James said.
Then relieved.
Nuzha finished last of nine in a Chelmsford nursery last time out; forget that, judge this Mayson filly on two previous efforts and you will have no difficulty fancying David Evan’s charge in the...
BRISBANE, Australia – West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has revealed she sustained multiple fractures of her cheek bone during her on-field collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris...
SYDNEY, Australia – West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree grabbed a brace of wickets as his Brisbane Heat sent Andre Russell’s Sydney Thunder to their third straight loss of the Big Bash League...
MELBOURNE, Australia—
“What’s makes us different is that we have always believed that a business doesn’t need to be big to give back,” said Joel Pile, managing director of Precision Fitness TT.
