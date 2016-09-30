Friday 30th September, 2016

Carmona denies employee’s company used: ‘Wine from Italy was cheaper’ President Anthony Carmona says “contrary to false and incorrect media reports, neither Ms Pramati Noe, former private secretary to the President, nor Antonio Piccolo purchased, nor imported...

IGT to donate more equipment to Immortelle centre “The centre has come a long way from its one computer, reaching one student at a time—to several computers, tablets and smart televisions reaching several students or a whole class throughout the...

Jones looking forward to coach Martino National football captain Kenwyne Jones is excited to work with newly-named Atlanta United coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Trump’s appeal reveals a divided America Although American presidential elections usually draw significant interest here in T&T and the Caribbean region, the 2016 race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has garnered higher than...

Maloney ‘menace’ killed in gun attack A 22-year-old Maloney man was targeted by a gunman and shot dead as he assisted his sister organise gift bags to donate as part of her birthday routine at La Horquetta on Tuesday night.

How culture can inform policy Review by Kevin Baldeosingh

No shame in learning to read As a part of our 2016 anti-stigma campaign My Story, which aims to reduce the stigma associated with non readers in T&T, we reached out to a number of our students who were willing to tell...

Beetham barrier removed An iron barricade erected at the entrance of Hell Yard at Beetham Gardens has been removed after police intervened and spoke to the gang leader who constructed it.

West Indians gearing up for US Open The 2016 Edition of the US Open T20 cricket tournament promises to be the most exciting of the eight editions thus far. A number of top class players from around the globe are lining up to take...