Friday 31st August, 2018

Eight arrested as four guns seized in west Trinidad Western Division police have arrested eight men in relation to the seizure of four illegal firearms, this week.

New TTT to counteract fake news The new TTT television station must be the “gold standard” of quality in broadcasting and lead the charge in providing factual, accurate information and combating “fake news,” Prime Dr Keith...

The Venezuelan gas deal: Risk versus rewardwill The “historic” gas deal signed between T&T and Venezuela on August 25, 2018 is a structural solution to T&T’s gas supply woes experienced by the petrochemical sector over the last few...

Maracas Open Water Classic set for Sept 16 The 2018 edition of the Subway Maracas Open Water Classic will come off on Sunday, September 16 at the Maracas Bay, Maracas from 8 am.

Entrepreneurship, diversification debate Entrepreneurship, often defined as “the capacity and willingness to develop, organise and manage a business venture along with any of its risks in order to make a profit,” is a key instrument in...

Babwah, Barnes cop Carebaco gold The local pair of Andrew Babwah and T’Shelle Barnes won T&T’s second gold medal at the Under-11 to Under-17 CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship when the final...

ANSA McAL to host concert, fireworks For the second consecutive year, the ANSA McAL Group will ‘Illuminate’ the skies at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, and San Fernando Hill simultaneously for Independence Day, beginning...

Cutting style and supporting barber/beauty businesses The eagerly anticipated battle of barbers and hair stylists took place last Sunday, at the Centre of Excellence.

Crime Stoppers boasts of $295m in drug seizures A total of $295 million worth of illegal narcotics have been seized through the efforts of Crime Stoppers T&T (CSTT) in the past 19 years, according to the organisation.