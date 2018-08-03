Friday 3rd August, 2018

Rain fails to stop Desperadoes A lingering Tropical Wave and an intrusive ITCZ failed to keep die hard pan enthusiasts away from the Tragarete Road rehearsal site of Desperadoes Steel Orchestra on Tuesday night.

CFA seeks sponsor for exciting FA Cup The Central Football Association considered one of the best-run Regional Association Leagues will kick-off its 2018 FA Cup play-off on August 12 with a doubleheader at St Mary’s Recreation Grounds...

Affirmative stars at Breeders Classic Affirmative, superbly ridden by Wilmer Galviz made every inch of the running to record an impressive length-and-a-half victory during the Emancipation Day feature event over 1,800 metres, on the...

Reflect on ancestors’ paths Even as hundreds celebrated Emancipation Day yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley urged that lessons be learnt from African ancestors while charting new paths in life.

Warning issued to forest squatters Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has condemned illegal encroachment of forest spaces, stating that she would not condone the reckless action of a few to the detriment of...

Party in Paradise? In T&T, the haves and the have-nots both have one thing in common–they are concerned about the price of oil.

Freedom Road 2 Emancipation Oh what a night!

Leadership is about competence Businesswoman Lara Quentrall-Thomas, who has for many years operated a successful employment agency, Regency Recruitment, has just taken on a new challenge as president of the T&T Coalition of...

Borel snares gold OLYMPIAN Shot Putter Cleopatra Borel added another gold medal to T&T’s tally at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) in Barranquilla, Colombia last night, while compatriots Semoy...