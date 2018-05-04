Friday 4th May, 2018

2 killed in Petit Valley drive-by Two men were murdered and three injured in a drive-by shooting in Petit Valley yesterday evening.

No bail for $4.3m coke, gun charges A Venezuelan who was held by police as he came off a boat in Cedros allegedly with $4.3 worth of cocaine, a gun and ammunition was yesterday denied bail when he appeared in the Point Fortin...

Football financial corridors open The pendulum seems to have swung drastically within the corridors of the Sports Company of T&T (SporTT) and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

In memoriam, Constance Mc Tair and Molly Ahye Two women of stature, Constance Mc Tair and Iyalorisha Molly Ahye died on the same day, April 19, this year.

Four charged with church break-in Four men are expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate today charged with breaking into the San Fernando Church of the Nazarene.

Tea and fashion for the needy The Ladies of the District Grand Lodge of T&T and Grenada hosted an Evening of Tea, Fashion and Entertainment on April 29.

When or would the Speaker act? Last September, all of us felt sorry to hear that Minister of Public Administration and Communications and La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie had taken seriously ill and was admitted to a US...

Elegant fashion struts at Radisson Guests attending an Evening of Tea, Fashion and Entertainment hosted by The Ladies of the District Grand Lodge of T&T and Grenada were treated to a display of fashion by top names in the...