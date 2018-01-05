Friday 5th January, 2018

Judge: Walk with your own lunches The country’s financial hardships have now trickled down into the criminal justice system with jurors being advised to walk with their own lunches.

13 wickets tumble at the Oval The first day of the CWI Digicel PCL clash between T&T Red Force and Leewards Hurricanes brought 13 wickets and led to excitement amongst the gathering of fans at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port-...

CJ meets with legal team Chief Justice Ivor Archie is said to have been locked behind closed doors for much of yesterday in meetings with a team of attorneys as investigations by the Committee sent up by the Law...

UNC to oppose a puppet President Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the United National Congress (UNC) is ready to work with the Government on the selection of the country’s next President, but the party wants to...

Spotlight shines on El Luengo youth Members of the El Luengo Community Council have been working toward creating a learning environment conducive for educational strengthening for their youth.

Windies end tour with crushing loss Woeful West Indies ended their ill-fated tour of New Zealand in the same wretched manner in which it started, plummeting to a heavy 119-run defeat in the final Twenty20 International yesterday.

Shabazz to finalise U-20 team Monday T&T Under 20 Women’s team continues its build up to the CONCACAF Under 20 Women’s championship with double sessions at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo over the next couple days under...

Windies lose ground in ICC rankings LONDON—West Indies have slipped to fifth in the ICC Twenty20 rankings, following their 2-0 defeat to New Zealand in the three-match series which ended on Wednesday.

CWI working towards improve wickets In an effort to improve the standard of pitches in the Caribbean, Cricket West Indies (CWI) continued their sustained efforts to find the right methods for producing better pitches by hosting...