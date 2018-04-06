Friday 6th April, 2018

SEPoS protests T&TVF Disciplinary decision BIG South East Port-of-Spain, via its president and former national men’s coach Gideon Dickson has launched a protest against the decision taken by the T&T Volleyball Federation Disciplinary...

Emile Elias loses Westmoorings lawsuit Contractor Emile Elias has lost his over three decade long legal battle with a property developer over a townhouse community in Westmoorings.

Suspect in court for Cabo Star drug bust A man accused of trying to smuggle six kilogrammes of marijuana to Tobago aboard the Cabo Star was remanded in prison custody after he appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate yesterday.

Gonsalves: CARICOM busy laying groundwork for restructuring KINGSTOWN, St Vincent – CARICOM is pressing ahead with plans to ensure the restructuring of the governance of West Indies cricket, undeterred by the International Cricket Council’s request to have...

US judge clears Dillon in civil lawsuit National Security Minister Edmund Dillon has been cleared of any wrong doing by a US Supreme Court judge yesterday in a civil matter brought against him.

Tonight it’s Heather’s turn at Kaiso Blues Cafe Calypso queen Heather Mac Intosh is hosting her first ever concert appearance, Hues of Heather, at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Newtown tonight, at 9 pm.

Shot Venezuelan woman on gun, ammo charges A 21-year-old Venezuelan woman, who was wounded in an alleged shoot-out with police in Diego Martin last week, has appeared in court charged with firearm and ammunition possession.

Fraud cases against Vicky starts Criminal proceedings against former cruise agent Vicky Boodram and her ex-husband, jointly charged with 107 fraud charges arising from failed cruise ship packages, began in the San Fernando...

Shabazz: Morvant Caledonia AIA accepts UEFA Challenge This is the catch phrase thrown out to the TT Pro League club owners at yesterday's session at the UEFA/TT Pro League Seminar by UEFA moderator Kenny Macleod, a strategy and marketing specialist...