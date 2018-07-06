Friday 6th July, 2018

Opposition mulls motion against House Speaker An Opposition motion of no confidence in House Speaker Brigid Annisette-George will be shaping up for the next session of Parliament, following the mid-year recess.

T&T spellbound by W/Cup We have reached the quarterfinal stage of the FIFA World Cup and to date, we have seen some fantastic matches.

Bag of bullets found in Marabella As Marabella residents hide inside their homes from daily shootings, two of which claimed the lives of Noah Simmons and Akeil Clarke, police have seized 294 rounds of ammunition for high-powered...

Dead diver’s son passes for Alma Mater Six months after the drowning of commercial air diver Chevonne Bartholomew, his only son Zion Bartholomew has excelled at the Secondary Entrance Assessment exams.

Flawless performance For securing first place in the 2018 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, 12-year-old Saiesh Rampersad requested one reward for his crowning achievement - a new cellphone.

Williams leads SOS basketballers to Grenada Stories of Success (SOS) Basketball Academy team, led by captain Charles Williams will open its three-match series, starting today in Grenada, against some of the Spice Isle’s prominent youth...

Worker shot dead at Barataria job site Hours after 33-year-old Nevin Alexander was killed while at his job site in Barataria, the sound of heavy gunfire, believed to be from high-powered weapons, was heard in Beetham Gardens.

Gandhi Memorial Vedic takes top two spots in SEA A double victory for the Gandhi Memorial Vedic School today as the two top SEA students came from the school.