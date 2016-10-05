Friday 7th October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
In this land of many peoples and people of many ancestries, how do people see their ethnic heritage? How do they practise it, ignore it, or celebrate it?
Team Foundation’s Norlandy Sanchez of the Dominican Republic narrowly edged to the front of the pack to win the 30-Lap Main Event of the fifth annual Beacon Cycling on the Avenue in Woodbrook on...
The Promenade Chess Club (PCC) has taken its competitive programme a significant step further with the success of its second team tournament held in Arima on Saturday.
A handwritten letter penned by 11-year-old Zakariya Pitilal, of Cocorite, addressed to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley begged him as head of the nation to have his father returned to him, his...
Success does not come easy, listen to your parents and stay in school were the words of encouragement given to Primary School students by T&T’s Olympian Semoy Hackett.
The “disorganised area of showers,” known as tropical disturbance Invest 97L, had T&T in its sights during its earliest stages.
When you have to fill in a form asking you your race, what do you put?
Canada’s James Picolli of Team PSL/RBC won the UCI 1.2 Tour of Tobago on the final day of the 30th Tobago International Cycle Classic (TICC) on Sunday.
Last week, on our road trip to his grandmother’s funeral, my son in his usually contemplative manner said to me, “Mom, the next opportunity you get to talk about suicide you should consider...
