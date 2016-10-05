Friday 7th October, 2016

‘Dougla is the answer’ In this land of many peoples and people of many ancestries, how do people see their ethnic heritage? How do they practise it, ignore it, or celebrate it?

Sanchez tricks them to take Beacon event Team Foundation’s Norlandy Sanchez of the Dominican Republic narrowly edged to the front of the pack to win the 30-Lap Main Event of the fifth annual Beacon Cycling on the Avenue in Woodbrook on...

Lee succeeds with team tournament The Promenade Chess Club (PCC) has taken its competitive programme a significant step further with the success of its second team tournament held in Arima on Saturday.

Boy writes PM over detention of dad in Venezuela: Please, help free my father A handwritten letter penned by 11-year-old Zakariya Pitilal, of Cocorite, addressed to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley begged him as head of the nation to have his father returned to him, his...

Tobago athletes offer motivational words Success does not come easy, listen to your parents and stay in school were the words of encouragement given to Primary School students by T&T’s Olympian Semoy Hackett.

God, the reluctant Trini The “disorganised area of showers,” known as tropical disturbance Invest 97L, had T&T in its sights during its earliest stages.

‘I am Trinbagonian’ When you have to fill in a form asking you your race, what do you put?

Picolli takes Tour of Tobago cycle crown Canada’s James Picolli of Team PSL/RBC won the UCI 1.2 Tour of Tobago on the final day of the 30th Tobago International Cycle Classic (TICC) on Sunday.