Friday 8th December 2017

#MeToo movement open doors for T&T The announcement yesterday by Time magazine to name the Silence Breakers—a group of men and women who have been raising awareness of sexual harassment and assault on social media— as the 2017...

Deck the hall with Hyatt Regency this Christmas The hotel serves up traditional holiday elements with a twist Port-of-Spain Christmas is almost here and Hyatt Regency Trinidad is giving the gift of holiday discounts, special festivities and more for your family, friends and coworkers.

Hollie to get her ‘Stripes Hilborough ticks enough boxes, and it certainly wont be a surprise if Mick Channon’s charge causes one, in the nine-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack tonight; I’m...

Civilian Conservation Corps makes style Last Saturday, Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) held its Hair, Make up and Nails styling competition at its headquarters on Mausica Road.

60% increase in gang members—AG Between 2014 and this year, gangs in T&T have increased 129 per cent and gang members have increased 60 per cent, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says.

Gang alliances with politicians an evil monster — Deosaran Chairman of the Manpower Audit Committee into the T&T Police Service (TTPS), Prof Ramesh Deosaran, yesterday said the alliances between politicians, gang leaders and community leaders have...

HIV-infected child rapist jailed for 22 years As she sentenced an HIV-infected man to 22 years in jail for raping a five-year-old child, a High Court judge called for steps to be taken to highlight acts of sexual violence.

‘Drug cocktail tripped me off’ The man who was shot by police in Tarouba after he ran amok, grabbing a toddler, assaulting four officers, damaging a police vehicle and smashing a fruit vendor’s stall, has been sent for a...