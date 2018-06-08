Friday 8th June, 2018

US denies selling poor quality poultry The United States yesterday defended the quality of the poultry products it exports to T&T.

DEZii is awesome Leah “DEZii” Forrest’s concert, Life, Love and Liberty, on May 29 was an ode to determination and perseverance.

W Connection kicks off vs Pt Fortin Record eight-time winners and defending champions of the First Citizens Cup, W Connection, will begin of its title against Point Fortin Civic in the feature match of an Abercromby Group double-...

Strong Branches grow from Trini pan roots While the national instrument seems to be mired in controversy in its homeland, there are pan ambassadors worldwide bringing pride to the instrument.

Kaiso Komedy at WeBeat tomorrow Wit, humour and double entendre are still vital elements of good calypso and Trinidadian humour.

Historic Godineau bridge remains open The historic Godineau Bridge built in the 1930’s will remain standing even after the Government opens two segments of the $7.4 billion Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension project today.

Barry Mannette Concert at Kaiso Blues on Sunday Pan educator Barry Mannette will be holding his second fund-raiser for the Mannette Academy of Music in St Ann’s this Sunday at 7 pm at Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown.

Keishea brings glamour to Fiesta Plaza A high calibre performance is the only way to describe the one-hour performance by Keishea “Ms Glamorous” Stewart, backed by her band Calibre, for guests at Saturday Nights Live, held at Fiesta...

Social media key to election campaigns In the build-up to the 2015 general election the People’s National Movement (PNM) had a “more targeted and aggressive” social media campaign focused on the “undecideds especially the youths” and...