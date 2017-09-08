Friday 8th September, 2017

Cops seize 2,000 illegal guns in 36 months More than 2,000 illegal firearms, mostly pistols and revolvers and approximately 37,000 rounds of assorted ammunition have been recovered by the police in the past 36 months.

Shame on you, T&TFA Sheer, downright madness. Quite possibly the only way to describe what really took place last Friday night at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

Business community support for youth vital Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and Arts thanked private sector companies for participating in the T&T Chamber of Commerce JumpStart Progamme despite companies...

Rashid, Ronchi rule He came with a big reputation but did not show his destructive force until it mattered, and, Rashid Khan, the tormentor from Afghanistan, showed up at the Brian Lara Academy to grab a hattrick to...

Bandit killed during gas station robbery An Arima man was killed last night after he and two others attempted to rob patrons at a roulette machine near a gas station.

THE HINDU LORD SHIVA Hinduism, for more than ten thousand years, has propagated the belief that there is one Supreme Being who manifests Himself when evil overtakes the world.

BLCA ironing out kinks Since returning to T&T for the final leg of matches in the 2017 CPL, the attention has shifted to the southlands.

FOCUS ON THE PROCESS LONDON – An upbeat West Indies will look to make history at a venue synonymous with memorable achievement when they take on England in the decisive third Test starting today at Lord’s.

Trinis in Florida brace for Irma With the most powerful hurricane ever to form in the Atlantic, Category 5 Hurricane Irma is approaching the east coast of the United States and Trinidadians in Florida are becoming more and more...