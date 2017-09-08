Friday 8th September, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
More than 2,000 illegal firearms, mostly pistols and revolvers and approximately 37,000 rounds of assorted ammunition have been recovered by the police in the past 36 months.
Sheer, downright madness. Quite possibly the only way to describe what really took place last Friday night at the Ato Boldon Stadium.
Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and Arts thanked private sector companies for participating in the T&T Chamber of Commerce JumpStart Progamme despite companies...
He came with a big reputation but did not show his destructive force until it mattered, and, Rashid Khan, the tormentor from Afghanistan, showed up at the Brian Lara Academy to grab a hattrick to...
An Arima man was killed last night after he and two others attempted to rob patrons at a roulette machine near a gas station.
Hinduism, for more than ten thousand years, has propagated the belief that there is one Supreme Being who manifests Himself when evil overtakes the world.
Since returning to T&T for the final leg of matches in the 2017 CPL, the attention has shifted to the southlands.
LONDON – An upbeat West Indies will look to make history at a venue synonymous with memorable achievement when they take on England in the decisive third Test starting today at Lord’s.
With the most powerful hurricane ever to form in the Atlantic, Category 5 Hurricane Irma is approaching the east coast of the United States and Trinidadians in Florida are becoming more and more...
Police women basketballers are in the process of perfecting their shooting skills, passing and dribbling in preparation to defend their title in the Female Basketball Action (Fem BA) Invitational...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online