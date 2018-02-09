Friday 9th February, 2018

A&V loses third injunction bid against Petrotrin For a third time in less than a month, A&V Oil and Gas have lost their bid for an injunction blocking State owned Petrotrin from terminating its agreement and withholding a $83 million payment...

Cardi B: Bring on the tamarind balls At the Piarco International Airport, BET hip-hop awardee and two-time Grammy nominee, Cardi B, upon her arrival, stuck her tongue out, a signature style known to be done by the former reality TV...

Woman freed of murder after 12 years in jail Minutes after being freed on a murder charge yesterday, Ira Mitchell, who spent 12 years in prison awaiting trial, appealed to the authorities to expedite the court process.

Confrontation forces Patrice, Lyrikal out of Big Bad Soca Although the rain failed to put a damper on Wednesday night’s Big Bad Soca fete featuring US Grammy nominee Cardi B, the drama behind the scenes led to 2018 Road March contender Patrice Roberts...

Southex admits to Red Cross results error Southex, producers of the 2018 Red Cross Children’s Carnival, has apologised for releasing incorrect results following the event on Saturday.

Seaman dies in Staubles Bay mishap The T&T Coast Guard (TTCG) has launched an investigation into a freak accident that claimed the life of a sailor at Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, yesterday.

Cuffie back home next month once cleared by medics Public Administration Minister Maxie Cuffie is expected back home by month-end once his American doctors allow him to travel.

Do the limbo! When the Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury in 1948, the Trinidadian singer Lord Kitchener was among the 492 Caribbean passengers arriving to begin a new life in Britain.