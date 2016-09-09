Friday 9th September, 2016

Convincing case for entrepreneurship I think it’s great that you attended an entrepreneurship forum at just 16.

Electrical woes at Newtown Boys’ could cut school time Pupils of the Newtown Boys’ RC School are said to be sitting on a time bomb due to an electrical problem at the institution.

Simmons’ status on WICB meeting agenda The future of West Indies coach Phil Simmons will be discussed at this weekend’s West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) meeting to be held in Dominica.

iPhone 7 launched today Apple has unveiled its new water and dust-resistant iPhone 7 with high-resolution cameras and said a Super Mario game was coming to the new phone and Pokemon Go would feature on its upgraded Apple...

Why no CPR from lifeguards? Tiffany George, sister of drowned victim Javel James, 23, yesterday believes the lifeguards on duty at Maracas Bay could have done more in an attempt to save her brother. She was making reference...

Energy Minister charts the way forward The oil price for the fiscal year 2016, so far, has averaged more than US$6 a barrel; more than the revised budget presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, this according to Energy Minister...

Mothers in tears The Family Court of Trinidad and Tobago has admitted to a staff shortage that has been causing major inconveniences to those who need it most, single mothers seeking to take care of their children...

Hart blasts disappointing performance T&T football coach Stephen Hart confessed he felt his team was disappointing in several aspects of their play in the Group C Concacaf semi-final round World Cup qualifying match against the...