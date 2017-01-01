Monday 02nd January, 2017

Murder suspect found hanging in cell Joel Julien Investigations are continuing into the death of Joel Pompey who was found hanging in his cell days after appearing in court for the murder of his 15-year-old stepson.

Two-day Cabinet retreat at Diplomatic Centre This year, 2017, is expecting to be a year of recovery for T&T.

CRYING OUT FOR T&T At the stroke of midnight last night, many of our citizens would have breathed a sigh of relief to see the end of 2016, a year that began with so much hope but which turned out to be an annus...

South families welcome New Year babies Eight families in south Trinidad welcomed new arrivals in the first hours of 2017 yesterday.

El Dorado/Tacarigua’s living treasure What do former Soca Warrior Stern John, goalkeeper Clayton Ince, West Indies cricketers Rayad Emrit, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, athletes Darrel Brown, Marc Burns, Kai Selvon, 2016 Calypso...

Fireworks ‘war’ turns deadly A fireworks “war” between residents of Nelson Street and Mango Rose, East Dry River, is being blamed for a fire that claimed the life of a disabled man and left 15 people homeless.

FireOne records increase in sales Despite a downturn in the economy, managing director of FireOne Fireworks Andre Abraham says there has been an increase in sales.

SRC distances itself from Carmona’s housing allowance The Salaries Review Commission (SRC) has not been involved in the decision to grant a housing allowance to President Anthony Carmona, a letter from the personnel department on behalf of the SRC...