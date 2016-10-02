Monday 03rd October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The course of Hurricane Matthew has placed Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba in the path of potentially devastating winds and rain.
A Chaguanas man hanged himself yesterday after chopping his wife about the body.
Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Glenda Jennings-Smith, says the latest batch of T&T Regiment recruits will play a key role in this country's crime fighting...
The budgetary allocation to the Judiciary of T&T has seen a drastic decrease.
According to the Draft Estimates of Expenditure 2017, there was a cutback of just over $46 million.
This year would have marked the 110th birthday of Seepersad Naipaul, who died quite suddenly in 1953.
T&T-born, UK-based poet Vahni Capildeo said she was stunned at the announcement that she had won the £15,000 2016 Forward Prize for Best Collection for her book Measures of Expatriation.
Kevin Baldeosingh
People who make happiness their goal in life are less likely to be happy. Nor can happiness be a measure of effective public policy.
Republic Bank Limited managing director Nigel Baptiste has welcomed plans for the implementation of the T&T Revenue Authority.
