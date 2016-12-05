Monday 05th December, 2016

EYES ON CUBA Ryan Hadeed

Project stalls The Invader’s Bay Development project is in abeyance until the ongoing court matter comes to an end, Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis has said.

Matelot gets bridge after flood RALPH BANWARIE

Killers rampage RALPH BANWARIE This year’s murder toll has now surpassed last year’s figure and is expected to continue its trend after another bloody weekend.

Dragon deal can revive energy sector The gas deal being signed in Caracas, Venezuela, today for commercial exploitation of the Dragon gas field brings T&T and Venezuela closer to full agreement on monetisation of cross-border gas...

FIDDLERS FOR FIDEL Kevin Baldeosingh The death of Fidel Castro has revealed the anti-democratic mindset of many leading citizens of T&T and the Caribbean.

Court matter a burden to taxpayers Dr James Armstrong, the president of the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC), is urging the Government to “let good sense prevail” and not take the Invaders Bay...

Edwards heads Defence Force to FCB Cup title Veteran defender Aklie Edwards was in the perfect spot to head home a rebound as Defence Force captured its third First Citizens Cup title with an entertaining 1-0 win over Ma Pau Stars at the...

State-owned preferences In addressing a news conference on Friday, Emile Elias, the chairman of majority state-owned telecommunications provider TSTT, underlined the importance of state enterprises using the services of...