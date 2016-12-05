Monday 05th December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Ryan Hadeed
The Invader’s Bay Development project is in abeyance until the ongoing court matter comes to an end, Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis has said.
RALPH BANWARIE
This year’s murder toll has now surpassed last year’s figure and is expected to continue its trend after another bloody weekend.
The gas deal being signed in Caracas, Venezuela, today for commercial exploitation of the Dragon gas field brings T&T and Venezuela closer to full agreement on monetisation of cross-border gas...
Kevin Baldeosingh
The death of Fidel Castro has revealed the anti-democratic mindset of many leading citizens of T&T and the Caribbean.
Dr James Armstrong, the president of the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC), is urging the Government to “let good sense prevail” and not take the Invaders Bay...
Veteran defender Aklie Edwards was in the perfect spot to head home a rebound as Defence Force captured its third First Citizens Cup title with an entertaining 1-0 win over Ma Pau Stars at the...
In addressing a news conference on Friday, Emile Elias, the chairman of majority state-owned telecommunications provider TSTT, underlined the importance of state enterprises using the services of...
Government ministries must become more efficient in order to make doing business in T&T easier, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) Richie Sookhai says.
