Monday 05th September, 2016

PNM chairman: It’s been a rough ride Rosemarie Sant “It’s been a rough ride, but thankfully we on an even keel now,” says PNM chairman Franklin Khan of his party’s first year in government.

Calypsonian King Austin dies at age 73 Austin Lewis, 73, known in the calypso world as King Austin, died Saturday morning at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Local farmers told: World of cocoa has changed “The world of cocoa has changed.”

School violence down—Garcia Mr Minister, you have been a teacher for 39 years.

Abandoned gas station causes Zika panic Concerned citizens are appealing to San Fernando Mayor Kazim Hosein to clean up a derelict service station in Marabella which has become an eyesore and a health hazard.

Trini finds his Waze If you use the navigation app Waze and have access to the Waze Coach function, listen out for a familiar accent.

Olivierre looks forward to 2017 Energy Minister Nicole Olivierre describes her first year in government as “a mixture of challenges and exciting new developments with far reaching implications for the local industry.”

T&T U-19 basketballers win Jamaica club title Under-19 basketballers Ezeoha Santiago, Mohammed Elias and Jabari Narcis represented T&T well so much so that they picked up the top awards in helping the national youth team cop the title at...