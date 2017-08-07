Monday 07th August, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Many more bridal designers now have plus sizes in their collections; some of the more mainstream ones are: Maggie Sottero, David’s Bridal, Morilee, Paloma Blanca, Wtoo and Allure.
Andre E Baptiste
In London, England
At age 27, barely able to spell more than his name, John Bascombe made the decision to go to Adult Literacy Tutors Association (Alta) classes.
The T&T Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) has announced the appointment of T&T national Haydn Gittens as chief executive. The appointment was made effective August 2, 2017.
Chairman Clico Policyholder Group Peter Permell wants to know if Finance Minister Colm Imbert is targeting him after he raised concerns about the controversial deal transfer of No Man’s Land from...
Is There Not a Cause (Itnac) members and followers spent Emancipation Day running for a cause, when the NGO presented its Soup Run 2017 at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
The President of the Republic of T&T, while elected by the electoral college of Parliament, in reality is appointed by the Government of the day as it has the majority of seats in both Houses...
Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz yesterday defended the organisation against erroneous reports in the media which sought to put them against the National Carnival Commission (NCC) regarding...
The eventual result against Ecuador (3-1) was not as statistically awful as it may appear, seeing that teams playing at home usually aim to show their opponents that their home advantage...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online