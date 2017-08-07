Monday 07th August, 2017

Guide for plus-sized bridal gown shopping Many more bridal designers now have plus sizes in their collections; some of the more mainstream ones are: Maggie Sottero, David’s Bridal, Morilee, Paloma Blanca, Wtoo and Allure.

Ahye 6th, Baptiste 8th in 100m final Andre E Baptiste In London, England

From Alta to law school At age 27, barely able to spell more than his name, John Bascombe made the decision to go to Adult Literacy Tutors Association (Alta) classes.

Gittens TTSEC’s new head honcho The T&T Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) has announced the appointment of T&T national Haydn Gittens as chief executive. The appointment was made effective August 2, 2017.

Permell: Has Imbert crossed the line? Chairman Clico Policyholder Group Peter Permell wants to know if Finance Minister Colm Imbert is targeting him after he raised concerns about the controversial deal transfer of No Man’s Land from...

NGO’s soup run for a cause Is There Not a Cause (Itnac) members and followers spent Emancipation Day running for a cause, when the NGO presented its Soup Run 2017 at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

PRESIDENTIAL WHIM The President of the Republic of T&T, while elected by the electoral college of Parliament, in reality is appointed by the Government of the day as it has the majority of seats in both Houses...

Pan body head blames erroneous media reports: Nothing to hide from Govt Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz yesterday defended the organisation against erroneous reports in the media which sought to put them against the National Carnival Commission (NCC) regarding...