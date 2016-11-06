Monday 07th November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Kevin Baldeosingh
A keen fight’s ahead as candidates from at least six political parties will today register with the Election and Boundaries Commission for the November 28 Local Government polls.
President of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Ancel Roget, is demanding that Minister of Finance Colm Imbert issue an “unconditional apology” to the National Tripartite Advisory Council (...
Whoever wins the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) wins the Local Government elections, according to the results of the last three local polls.
Saying that T&T’s political landscape is not divided by race or religion, but by class, National Solidarity Assembly (NSA) leader Nirvan Maharaj says it is time to oust the People’s National...
In 1887 James Henry Collens noted with amazement about his observances among indentured Indian labourers and the depth of their faith, particularly their knowledge of the Hindi epic, the Ramayan...
“We need to get people sensitised to the challenge we have every day here.
The silver screen adaptation of one of the Caribbean’s most beloved coming of age novels takes centre stage at the 2016 NGC Bocas Lit Fest South, to be held on November 12- 13, at the historic San...
Soca Warriors midfielder Kevin Molino has been shortlisted along with former England international Frank Lampard of New York City FC and Chris Pontius of the Philadelphia Union for the US Major...
