Monday 11th September, 2017

Irma delays PM’s return Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s planned return to T&T today has been delayed by Hurricane Irma which rampaged through Florida between yesterday and early this morning.

Daren Ganga launches Dazza Menswear On Friday Daren Ganga launched his luxury clothing label, Dazza Menswear at The Residence nightclub, One Woodbrook Place, Woodbrook, before an audience which included several members of the...

‘Curating in the Tropics’ “What are the implications of a tropical context for the work of curators? If, as celebrated Jamaican writer Olive Senior tells us: ‘Gardening in the Tropics, you never know what you’ll turn up....

Woman shot in bar robbery A 57-year-old Petit Valley woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the abdomen during a shootout between a retired police officer and two bandits on Saturday afternoon.

INCOMPETENCE VERGING ON HAPLESSNESS This past week saw the tragic murders of two elderly ladies with no apprehension of the killers, the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma to our Caribbean neighbours, more scandalous revelations...

Calls for solidarity Brian Lewis, the president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), has issued a rallying call to the organisation’s member nations as Hurricane Irma continues to wreak...

The secret to 50 years of marriage Trinidadians Ramona and Aldwyn J Samuel, who have been living in the United States for just over 47 years, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26.

T&T still full of hope With the many heinous crimes being committed against our women (particularly aged) and children, one is moved to ask whether our society is becoming more and more Godless.