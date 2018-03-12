Monday 12th March, 2018

Port chairman quits, remains tight-lipped Former Port Authority (Patt) chairman Allison Lewis is tight-lipped about her resignation from the Board of Commissioners yesterday.

Sociocultural influences on sports There is a growing recognition of the need to understand the impacts of culture and ethnicity in sport globally and in relation to us here, throughout T&T and the Caribbean region.

Gittens breaks T&T pentathlon record again T&T’s Tyra Gittens broke her own national record in the women’s pentathlon at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, College Station in Texas, USA on...

Carmona back to clarify CJ’s sabbatical As the Anglican Church held a thanksgiving service for President-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday, President Anthony Carmona was due back to deal with issues concerning Chief Justice Ivor Archie...

Carmona returns today to deal with Archie sabbatical After a six-day trip to Miami, President Anthony Carmona returns to the country today having to deal with the current controversy over whether or not Chief Justice Ivor Archie can in fact go on a...

Honore’s Benfica books Portuguese final spot National men’s volleyball middle-blocker Marc-Anthony Honore and three-time reigning champion SL Benfica booked a spot in the Portugal Men’s A-1 Division Championship final after sweeping their...

Mass intervention to avoid political armageddon Will the reported one-third of the population that has consistently stayed away from meaningful participation in party and electoral politics on the side of either the People’s National Movement...

Avoid the shock of returning to your homeland Remember when you left Trinidad to go to another country—whether for educational purposes, or you were just relocating due to a job offer or better living opportunities?

Carnival in Lent With the Carnival season having officially ended at midnight on Carnival Tuesday, it appears that there are lingering elements of a Carnivalesque nature that have overtaken the public square now...