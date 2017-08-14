Monday 14th August, 2017

MotoGP champion impresses in Austria trials Austria—Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez took pole position for the Austrian GP yesterday, sharing the front row with Ducati riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

Wozniacki, Federer reach Rogers Cup finals Caroline Wozniacki has advanced to the Rogers Cup final with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Sloane Stephens.

Shadab to play out TKR home games Young Pakistani bowling sensation Shadab Khan, who is one of Pakistan players in this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) that have been recalled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to...

Boy, 12, beaten in restaurant toilet Cops arrest relative Customers at a fast food outlet in Curepe were left in shock and disappointment yesterday, after the staff and security officer’s failure to assist a 12-year-old boy who was being severely...

Young people need jobs Where are the jobs? It’s a question being asked by hundreds of young people across T&T, as they attempt to find their way in an economy they feel now lacks opportunities.

Rowley to meet stakeholders The Port Authority of T&T (PATT) is not considering any proposal to use the Ocean Flower II, despite counter proposals submitted by owner Bridgemans Services Group.

Historic Sando clock being moved “The clock has not disappeared,” San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello assured the city’s burgesses.

A House for Dr Rowley In 1961, Trinidadian-born writer VS Naipaul published A House for Mr Biswas, the story of an unlucky and downtrodden Indo-Trinidadian man who sets the goal of owning his own home.

T&T Sawmillers president: Industry not dying The sawmill industry is here to stay and is not dying, according to president of the T&T Sawmillers and Lumber Manufacturers (TTSLM) Co-operative Society Ltd Narad Bidaisee.