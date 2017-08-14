Monday 14th August, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Austria—Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez took pole position for the Austrian GP yesterday, sharing the front row with Ducati riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.
Caroline Wozniacki has advanced to the Rogers Cup final with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Sloane Stephens.
Young Pakistani bowling sensation Shadab Khan, who is one of Pakistan players in this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) that have been recalled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to...
Customers at a fast food outlet in Curepe were left in shock and disappointment yesterday, after the staff and security officer’s failure to assist a 12-year-old boy who was being severely...
Where are the jobs?
It’s a question being asked by hundreds of young people across T&T, as they attempt to find their way in an economy they feel now lacks opportunities.
The Port Authority of T&T (PATT) is not considering any proposal to use the Ocean Flower II, despite counter proposals submitted by owner Bridgemans Services Group.
“The clock has not disappeared,” San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello assured the city’s burgesses.
In 1961, Trinidadian-born writer VS Naipaul published A House for Mr Biswas, the story of an unlucky and downtrodden Indo-Trinidadian man who sets the goal of owning his own home.
The sawmill industry is here to stay and is not dying, according to president of the T&T Sawmillers and Lumber Manufacturers (TTSLM) Co-operative Society Ltd Narad Bidaisee.
Upset over the shooting of bread vendor Naylan Farrel in the crime-stricken community of Pleasantville, San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell says police must do better to protect citizens.
