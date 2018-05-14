Monday 14th May, 2018

The Addy Awards is a three-tiered system.
On Tuesday, May 15, the world will observe the International Day of Families on the theme: Families and inclusive societies.
Themes that explore several issues facing the country including fatherhood and proper role models for the youth among others will all be showcased by Carvalho Theatre, a fresh, dynamic theatre for...
His Royal Highness (HRH), the Prince of Wales visited a coral cay named Lady Eliot Island on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef (GBR) during the Commonwealth Games in April 2018.
The Zaheer Ali Foundation (ZAF) moved into Success Laventille Secondary School on Friday and initiated a seminar titled: “Motivating our youth to excel in sport”.
Arima Borough Corporation (ABC) hosted its Thanksgiving Service, Celebration of Administrative Professional Day, honouring 2018 SEA students (children of ABC Administrative staff) and Mothers Day...
In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of sporting facilities through construction and upgrades—pavilions, the installation of floodlights, the provision of recreational items...
A Chinese businessman was one of two men who were murdered in separate incidents between Saturday night and yesterday morning.
The National Information and Communications Technology Company Ltd (iGovTT) is working with the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) to create a system that will allow literacy students to...
