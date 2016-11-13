Monday 14th November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A car enthusiast and his girlfriend were killed and two of their friends critically injured as their car crashed into a tree in Chaguanas yesterday.
Relatives of historian Angelo Bissessarsingh are asking members of the public to donate blood as Bissessarsingh needs regular blood transfusions to fight off pneumonia.
Devorn Jorsling was unstoppable yesterday for Defence Force netting four goals to pilot his team to a 4-2 victory over St Ann’s Rangers in their quarterfinal match of the First Citizens Cup at Ato...
Avril Harry
RN, BSc Oncology Nursing
Pink Hibiscus Breast Health Specialist
T&T Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed slammed 70 for his team and will jet off today to join the West Indies team in Zimbabwe for the upcoming Tri-nation series.
Valdeen Shears-Neptune
A Point Fortin mother of seven is pleading for assistance after her home was gutted by fire in the wee hours of Saturday. Nekisha Byron, 32, told the T&T Guardian yesterday she suspects her...
Former cabinet member of the People’s Partnership Jack Warner is calling for an investigation into the Eden Gardens land transaction.
T&T’s men’s and women’s teams made strong starts at the Rugby America North 7s Championship at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair yesterday, with the men’s topping their group...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online