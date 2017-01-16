Monday 16th January, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Francisco Maturana, the Colombian who coached the T&T team back in 2008-2009 is said to be among the candidates vying for the job of T&T national senior men’s coach as a replacement for...
Having listened to Prime Minister Rowley’s address last Wednesday, one had to wonder whether the perilous nature of the finances of Petrotrin described by him were an expression of the failure of...
The murder of 16-year-old school girl Rachael Ramkissoon has disrupted the quiet, rural community of San Raphael.
So far 2017 is already gearing up to be a great one for football fans across the region, as Flow and Manchester United – current FA Cup holders – team up to give Caribbean fans unprecedented...
T&T is hosting the international pilot programme of Girl Be Heard (GBH), a New York-based women-led empowerment programme that uses socially conscious theatre making to “develop, amplify and...
There are at least two organisations which have used poverty in Laventille for their own financial gain, MP for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds has said.
“Taxpayers will bear the brunt” is one of those stock phrases in journalism which is both meaningless and misleading.
Finance Minister and acting Energy Minister Colm Imbert is happy that oil prices are rising which he said is positive for the economy of the country.
Government needs to be careful that it is not setting a precedence in some form with “militant behaviour” being used as the avenue to ensure wage settlement outcomes are favourable.
The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) will now be known as Cricket West Indies (CWI), this according to president of the board Dave Cameron.
