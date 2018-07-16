Monday 16th July, 2018

T&T’s Samantha Wallace and the New South Wales Swifts pulled every trick in the book to keep their Suncorp Netball League Finals hopes alive but still fell to West Coast Fever, 68-74 at Quay...
In case you missed it.
|
|
The conversation surrounding the decriminalisation and possible legalisation of marijuana has been taking place around the globe. But what does this mean for Trinidad and Tobago?
|
T&T’s senior women’s footballers are completing their final few days of preparations before departing for Colombia to contest the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla.
|
The Children’s Authority says it is deeply concerned about the level of under-reporting of cases of child abuse in Tobago.
|
|
The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) is accusing Petrotrin board of breaching their Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) from April to oversee the restructuring of the company over an 18-month period...
|
With just two rounds of matches remaining in the Cricket West Indies Under-17 Championships, the Leeward Islands sit atop the standings following the completion of the third round of matches on...
|
The Second Sex was once on the Papal Index of Forbidden Books. “One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman,” professed Simone de Beauvoir.
|
The Arima Velodrome was transformed into a street fair for the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Cheer Fair which featured over 14 collaborators and exhibitors covering six areas: health,...
|
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online