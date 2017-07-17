Monday 17th July, 2017

Cain puts long jump debut behind T&T’s Nyoshia Cain placed sixth in the women’s long jump T44 event yesterday at the World Para Athletics Championships in London.

Woman killed in PBR hit-and-run The love shared by childhood sweethearts Oswald Ayers and his wife Julia was literally torn away from him by a speeding driver who did not even stop after colliding with the couple on the Priority...

Film industry stakeholders talk turkey Tension filled the air during the FilmTT stakeholder meeting at the auditorium of the Government Campus Plaza, Port-of-Spain, as the memory of past disputes threatened to disrupt the proceedings...

Roach back on Windies Test team Fast bowler Kemar Roach is back on the West Indies Test as was exclusively reported in the T&T Guardian yesterday.

Please be genuine, don’t waste time The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader on Tuesday has the potential to become a critical juncture in this country’s history, for more reasons than one.

Venezuelans in T&T vote against Maduro Venezuelans residing in T&T joined with hundreds of thousands nationals across the globe yesterday in a symbolic rejection of embattled President Nicolas Maduro’s plans to rewrite the country’...

Citizens want value for money Five minutes from the capital city, Port-of-Spain, from major businesses and government offices, in the community of Belmont, lives 45-year-old Sharon Persad* and her family.