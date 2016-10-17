Monday 17th October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The T&T Football Association (TTFA), on Friday announced a partnership with the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) valued at $8 million over a four-year period as it launched its National...
Paula Lindo
Teen musical prodigy Michael Hudlin will star in the upcoming concert A Breath of Fresh Air.
The response from conscientious citizens, volunteers and corporate citizens answering the call to provide aid for Haiti after Hurricane Mathew ravaged the country has been overwhelming.
Minding, best middle-distance three-year-old on this planet, bows out in the group one ‘Queen Elizabeth’ Stakes over a straight mile of ‘good to soft’ Ascot this afternoon; highlight of my day...
Mickela Panday
KINGSTON—Captain Stafanie Taylor led from the front, turning in a solid allround performance, as the West Indies Women defeated England Women by 42 runs in the fourth One-Day International of the...
VALDEEN NEPTUNE-SHEARS
Two men were shot dead outside Kinshasa Bar, Curepe, last night and a police officer was wounded. The shooting took place shortly after 7 pm.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online