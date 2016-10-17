Monday 17th October, 2016

TTFA secures $8m partnership The T&T Football Association (TTFA), on Friday announced a partnership with the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) valued at $8 million over a four-year period as it launched its National...

Youths to showcase new original music Paula Lindo Teen musical prodigy Michael Hudlin will star in the upcoming concert A Breath of Fresh Air.

Trinis continue donating to Haiti The response from conscientious citizens, volunteers and corporate citizens answering the call to provide aid for Haiti after Hurricane Mathew ravaged the country has been overwhelming.

Minding my own business Minding, best middle-distance three-year-old on this planet, bows out in the group one ‘Queen Elizabeth’ Stakes over a straight mile of ‘good to soft’ Ascot this afternoon; highlight of my day...

HEADLINES AND DIVERSIONS Mickela Panday

Taylor inspires WI Women’s victory KINGSTON—Captain Stafanie Taylor led from the front, turning in a solid allround performance, as the West Indies Women defeated England Women by 42 runs in the fourth One-Day International of the...