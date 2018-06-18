Monday 18th June, 2018

The World Health Organisation (WHO) global action plan to promote physical activity aims to reduce physical inactivity by 2030.
Exactly ten years after the Hindu Credit Union (HCU) headed by Harry Harnarine collapsed, a group of modest investors have united to send a message to the Indian/Hindu community that it is safe to...
The murder of a man and the wounding of his common-law wife marred the Eid holiday at Lilly Lane, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.
On Sunday, June 10, the curtain closed on the Act It Out Theatre Festival 3 hosted by Steven Edwards Productions (SEP).
Standing on a bridge, I was looking across the river Thames at the Houses of Parliament (gothic, statuesque over this city 900 years after it was built as a palace for Edward the Confessor) when...
Former Caribbean Airlines pilot Michael Rezende has died.
The 72-year-old passed away around 10 am yesterday.
Today, Father’s Day, let’s take some time to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that our Fathers in T&T and in the world face.
As the Joint Select Committee on the Constitution (Amendment)(Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2018 continues, the issue of the “equality of status between the Island of Trinidad and the Island of...
The ten finalists selected to compete for the title of Miss World T&T were introduced to the public during a reception last Thursday at the Audrey Jeffers House, St Clair.
They might look real, feel real, taste real, but all five goals scored by Russia against Saudi Arabia in the Moscow FIFA 2018 World Cup were fake.
