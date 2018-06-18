Monday 18th June, 2018

The WHO Action Plan for Physical Activity The World Health Organisation (WHO) global action plan to promote physical activity aims to reduce physical inactivity by 2030.

New ‘Hindu credit union’ getting ready for business Exactly ten years after the Hindu Credit Union (HCU) headed by Harry Harnarine collapsed, a group of modest investors have united to send a message to the Indian/Hindu community that it is safe to...

Grande man gunned down, wife wounded The murder of a man and the wounding of his common-law wife marred the Eid holiday at Lilly Lane, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.

Emotional climax to theatre festival On Sunday, June 10, the curtain closed on the Act It Out Theatre Festival 3 hosted by Steven Edwards Productions (SEP).

A sense of belon Standing on a bridge, I was looking across the river Thames at the Houses of Parliament (gothic, statuesque over this city 900 years after it was built as a palace for Edward the Confessor) when...

Former CAL pilot passes on Former Caribbean Airlines pilot Michael Rezende has died. The 72-year-old passed away around 10 am yesterday.

Reflections on Father’s Day Today, Father’s Day, let’s take some time to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that our Fathers in T&T and in the world face.

A T&T federation As the Joint Select Committee on the Constitution (Amendment)(Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2018 continues, the issue of the “equality of status between the Island of Trinidad and the Island of...

Ten vie to be Miss World T&T The ten finalists selected to compete for the title of Miss World T&T were introduced to the public during a reception last Thursday at the Audrey Jeffers House, St Clair.