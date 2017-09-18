Monday 18th September, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The Digicel team in Trinidad & Tobago is working feverishly to load a 210 ft barge with crucial supplies to send to Caribbean countries severely affected by Hurricane Irma, a release said.
The Media Association of T&T (Matt) says it is disturbed by reports that Trinidad Guardian photographer Kristian De Silva was attacked during the lawful execution of his duty on Friday.
Last week I wrote about the lack of love and forgiveness among our people.
Singers LeAndra and Tylah Head have staged their first public performance since their completion of the UTT music degree programme this year.
The Scarlet Ibis easily ranks as one of Trinidad’s most extraordinary natural treasures and valuable tourist attractions.
LAHORE, Pakistan—Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron said West Indies players will get to decide whether they tour Pakistan for a series of three Twenty20 Internationals in November.
Daren Ganga, known best for his role as an international cricketer, launched his luxury clothing label, Dazza Menswear on September 8.
Let me tell the story again. How I went Brooklyn. For Pan. Carnival Thursday night. Entering Despers USA’s panyard, I brush past police. On duty. Inside, news spreads.
Devon Jorsling scored a double on Friday night to give the Defence Force an exciting 3-2 victory over St. Ann’s Rangers in the T&T Pro League at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online