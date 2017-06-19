Monday 19th June, 2017

DEFENDING DEMOCRACY WITH DIPLOMACY T&T and the United States share a deep respect for the rule of law and the tradition of helping other nations in need.

COULD THIS ALEXANDER BE GREAT? Among the pantheon of historical figures, few names inspire more fascination than Alexander III of Macedon, known colloquially as Alexander the Great.

A COMMON ENTRANCE POLICY Last Tuesday, the Guardian reproduced some of the questions that were asked of prospective judges for our High Court.

ANOTHER RISE AND FALL IN WI CRICKET Another rise and fall in West Indies cricket is sweeping by us with the West Indies Cricket Board completely bereft and uncaring of an understanding of what is taking place and its implications....

Old and new Fyzabad mix After more than 100 years of crude oil removal by international and national agencies, Fyzabad and surrounding areas remain largely underdeveloped and main street Fyzabad seems to be frozen in...

Ferdie’s behind-the-scenes account of PNM politics Former prime minister Dr Eric Williams was “informed on several occasions” about the alleged acts of corruption committed by his cabinet minister John O’Halloran, political activist Ferdie...

Chinese community tight-lipped after Thursday’s killings Detectives have received information that the mafia-style murders of a Trinidadian and two Chinese Nationals a mere two days apart in Marabella could be linked.

Don’t panic, be prepared Tobagonians and travellers alike are already experiencing challenges on the sea bridge between Trinidad and Tobago with slow “fast” ferries, cargo and barge vessels.