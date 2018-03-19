Monday 19th March, 2018

Pooran, Carriah, Julien bang centuries Twenty year-old Red Force batsman Kamil Pooran joined Leonardo Julien and Yannic Carriah as century makers on day one of round four of the T&TCB Premiership Division I League which bowled off...

Set Sail, Galviz sparkle in Arima The Harold Chadee trained four-year-0ld filly Set Sail scored a minor upset at 5-2 odds in yesterday's feature Starlight Stakes over 1,350 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park in Arima.

Stackable credentials the new frontier A single stable career is an artefact and Rolodex schooling its platform. Stackable credentials where qualifications are fitted together like Lego bricks is a new frontier.

6 books by Caribbean writers on Bocas Prize longlist Six books by writers from five Caribbean countries have been announced on the longlist for the 2018 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature.

Trinidad Union Club gets new home One of the oldest surviving business club in T&T, the Trinidad Union Club (TUC) has found a new home at the Flamboyant room, Kapok Hotel.

Hope in times of nutritional crisis Rising hunger and out-of-control obesity. Degradation of natural resources. Persistent rural poverty and inequality. And climate change.

Dr Bodoe wants to help Southwest revival South West cricket has been in the doldrums for quite a while and this has caught the attention of member of parliament for Fyzabad Dr. Lackram Bodoe, who wants to make an intervention.