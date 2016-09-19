Monday 19th September, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Twelve years ago Sieunarine Ganar paid US$20,000 for the kidney he currently has inside his body.
Ganar, 67, says it was a “steal of a deal.”
If the mother who executed vigilante justice on the PH taxi driver who had made advances on her 11- year-old daughter had depended on the police to take action, she would still be waiting, says...
Eternally optimistic. This is how relatives of missing lecturer Glenda Charles-Harris feel 14 months after her continued disappearance. And while the head of the environmental studies department...
Cultural activists are outraged over the demolition of deceased cultural icon Beryl McBurnie’s home.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert has asked the Central Bank to investigate the alleged undervaluation and sale of Mausica Estate lands owned by Clico which had been in the works from May 2015.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates—West Indies Test and ODI skipper Jason Holder says the regional team remains a powerful force despite the absence of some top players heading into the series against...
Plant Food is the name of one of Abbi Blackman’s calypsoes on her 2014 CD titled Abbi Blackman, 50 Strong.
ANSA McAL chairman A Norman Sabga says while he believes there may be some cutbacks in subsidies announced in the upcoming Budget he does not expect the Government to make any drastic changes.
WALTER ALIBEY
Chinese Ambassador to T&T Song Yumin, accompanied by Lu Bing, director of Political and Consular Affairs, recently paid a courtesy call at the offices of the T&T International Financial...
