Monday 1st January, 2017

Fyzal “Johnny” Mohammed ushered in 2018 lying in a hospital bed, but thankful that he survived what could have been a deadly encounter with a venomous mapepire balsain.
Phil Simmons is Afghanistan’s new head coach.
Police are searching for the culprit who stole $50,000 in cash and $10,000 worth of jewelry from a Ste Madeleine businesswoman.
Twelve hours after he disappeared following an argument with relatives, the body of Kamal Maharaj was fished out of a pond behind his Penal home yesterday.
Define your prioritie
If you’re not willing to accept anything but a top-shelf experience, you’re probably going to have to save up before you splurge.
Four teenagers were arrested for the robbery of a maxi taxi and the assault of a 73-year-old female passenger in Port-of-Spain yesterday.
With just 41 days before Carnival 2018, the three interest groups are warning of major cut backs in their activities this season because they have not yet been given their annual subventions.
Axe Cap is ideally suited by conditions of a 3-y-o Novice Median Auction Stakes over five furlongs of Southwell fibresand today and, hopefully, will kick-off 2018 in the best possible manner by...
No jazz artist has done more to incorporate calypso material into their work than saxophone legend Sonny Rollins.
