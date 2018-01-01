Monday 1st January, 2017

Lucky to be alive after snake bite Fyzal “Johnny” Mohammed ushered in 2018 lying in a hospital bed, but thankful that he survived what could have been a deadly encounter with a venomous mapepire balsain.

Simmons is Afghan coach Phil Simmons is Afghanistan’s new head coach.

$50,000 cash stolen Police are searching for the culprit who stole $50,000 in cash and $10,000 worth of jewelry from a Ste Madeleine businesswoman.

Man drowns in backyard pond Twelve hours after he disappeared following an argument with relatives, the body of Kamal Maharaj was fished out of a pond behind his Penal home yesterday.

Vacationing on a budget Define your prioritie If you’re not willing to accept anything but a top-shelf experience, you’re probably going to have to save up before you splurge.

Four held for robbery of a maxi Four teenagers were arrested for the robbery of a maxi taxi and the assault of a 73-year-old female passenger in Port-of-Spain yesterday.

Carnival groups not yet paid With just 41 days before Carnival 2018, the three interest groups are warning of major cut backs in their activities this season because they have not yet been given their annual subventions.

‘Axe’ looks too sharp Axe Cap is ideally suited by conditions of a 3-y-o Novice Median Auction Stakes over five furlongs of Southwell fibresand today and, hopefully, will kick-off 2018 in the best possible manner by...