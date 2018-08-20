Monday 20th August, 2018

PM Rowley sorry for ‘sari skit’ Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last night unreservedly apologised to the Hindu community for a skit performed at the People’s National Movement (PNM) family day, saying the skit was disrespectful...

Jaglal, Goodridge start with gold In its quest to lift a fifth consecutive title at the annual Goodwill Swim Meet which splashed off yesterday in Bridgetown, Barbados, T&T swimmers have so far secured 13 gold, 15 silver and 11...

Great Race 50th anniversary champions It was a day for fathers and sons as both the first and the fastest boats to reach Store Bay, Tobago, was a family affair.

‘Flawed’ process fallout According to the late Patrick Manning: “This country owes a debt of gratitude on this matter to Sir Ellis Clarke and the team of technocrats whom he led from T&T, the region, and the United...

Hinds: Beetham miscreants causing flooding woes Stolen equipment, threats, and demands for large sums of money from contractors are the reasons behind the continuous disruption in routine dredging of the two major rivers that run through the...

Sir Vidia...One of us The greatest literary virtue of the Trinidad-born writer VS Naipaul, who has died aged 85, was instant readability.

TKR in revenge mode Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will be looking to exact revenge on the Jamaica Tallawahs when the two clash in a fifth round Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at the Central Broward Regional...

Petrotrin retiree dies in blaze Although two of his six children grew up and became fire officers, fate brought a cruel end for Petrotrin retiree Leroy “Javay” Walters, 72, as he was killed in a fire that destroyed his...