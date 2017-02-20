Monday 20th February, 2017

PAGING DR ROWLEY Before Dr Rowley became the prime minister, before he was appointed political leader of the People’s National Movement, we should remember that, for a while, he was treated as a pariah by members...

Cummings ready to regain final team spot Central FC midfield­er Keron Cummings is grateful to be able to contest for Senior Team selection again a little more than a year after being sidelined after suf­fering gun shot wounds....

Experimental artistreturns with new exhibition Contemporary artist Rodell Warner’s work is far from ordinary and uses different media to express multiple ideas, which makes it hard for him to explain his art and intentions.

Toilet paper for Gypsy at Calypso Fiesta Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park was as dull as the rainy weather which pervaded yesterday afternoon in San Fernando.

Jan-Michael denies Sports Minister comments Central FC goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams has denied reports he criticised Minister of Sports Darryl Smith for not acknowledging his club for their achievements over the years.

‘IT’S JUST IN YOUR HEAD...’ I promised myself to get through Valentine’s Day whole. I’d call another single friend, and we’d take each other out. I couldn’t think who. But I’d be fine.

From sickly to super! Kavita Kissoon has been facing medical challenges since she was a child.

Verna storms Red Cross stage Activist Verna St Rose Greaves stormed the stage at the T&T Red Cross Children’s Carnival at the Queen’s Park Savannah yesterday.