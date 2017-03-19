Monday 20th March, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Everybody knows that young black men are under performing academically. Everybody knows that more Indo-Trinidadian children are passing SEA and CXC.
Poor women and educated women are finding it difficult to choose men wisely in T&T.
Criminals in T&T are sending their operatives into schools to recruit vulnerable children, offering them money to join gangs.
The family of a 24-year-old man who was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer during an altercation near a Moruga bar yesterday morning is calling for an investigation.
Last Tuesday in the Senate, the Government made good on its promise to cease bringing to Parliament any legislation that may require a three-fifths majority in cases where it is possible that...
Given the rampant corruption, nepotism, cronyism, favouritism and wanton wastage of the last government, it is understandable any government following in its path would have to make difficult and...
The British Council Caribbean has been carrying out a number of programmes in T&T over the last few months.
Police are expected to approach Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard with evidence they have gathered in connection with the murder of Woman Police Constable Nyasha Joseph.
T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Robert Trestrail is supporting Government’s move to close non-performing state enterprises.
