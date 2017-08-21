Monday 21st August, 2017

Doctors try to save child’s life after brutal beating A two-year-old girl is now warded in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital in Mt Hope, after she was punched repeatedly in the stomach...

Old politics crept in again Former deputy leader and candidate for political leader in the upcoming Congress of the People (COP) elections Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, says it is disappointing that the internal elections of the...

Arti follows up CSEC feat with success in CAPE exams Two years ago, Arti Ramroop stunned the country when she secured passes in all 21 subjects she wrote in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Youth players chase regional honours T&T will participate in the Caribbean Regional Table-Tennis Federation Mini and Pre-Cadet (Under 11 & 13) Championship to be held in Kingston, Jamaica, from today until Saturday.

Khan works Oracle in Arima The in-form trainer Shaffique Khan did what he promised and worked the ‘Oracle’ with Blue Oracle yesterday in the feature event for Horses rated 70-55 over 1,200 metres on the main track at Santa...

In search of the Salt Water Volcano When Experience T&T emailed me two Mondays ago and said the Sunday Guardian team could accompany them on their tour of the Salt Water Volcano as part of our Staycation series, truth be told I...

UWI degrees for kaiso bards Calypsonians Winsford “Joker” Devine and Andrew (Lord Superior) Marcano are among four Trinidad nationals who have been awarded honorary degrees from the University of the West Indies (UWI).