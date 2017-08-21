Monday 21st August, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A two-year-old girl is now warded in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital in Mt Hope, after she was punched repeatedly in the stomach...
Former deputy leader and candidate for political leader in the upcoming Congress of the People (COP) elections Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, says it is disappointing that the internal elections of the...
Two years ago, Arti Ramroop stunned the country when she secured passes in all 21 subjects she wrote in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.
T&T will participate in the Caribbean Regional Table-Tennis Federation Mini and Pre-Cadet (Under 11 & 13) Championship to be held in Kingston, Jamaica, from today until Saturday.
The in-form trainer Shaffique Khan did what he promised and worked the ‘Oracle’ with Blue Oracle yesterday in the feature event for Horses rated 70-55 over 1,200 metres on the main track at Santa...
When Experience T&T emailed me two Mondays ago and said the Sunday Guardian team could accompany them on their tour of the Salt Water Volcano as part of our Staycation series, truth be told I...
Calypsonians Winsford “Joker” Devine and Andrew (Lord Superior) Marcano are among four Trinidad nationals who have been awarded honorary degrees from the University of the West Indies (UWI).
Free-scoring, tight at the back, and confidence oozing through the side, Manchester United already might be the team to beat in the English Premier League after yesterday’s matches.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online