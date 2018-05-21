Monday 21st May, 2018

Garner hails cricket as ‘force for good’ ahead of fund-raising T20 BRIDGETOWN—West Indies legend Joel Garner has added his voice to those supporting the massive goodwill effort to rebuild stadia affected by the passage of deadly Hurricanes Irma and Maria last...

State companies quarrying illegally Since 2008, National Quarries Limited and the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBDC) have been operating quarries without ownership of the lands, mining licences, or the...

The African Continental Free Trade Area On March 21 this year, 44 African heads of state and government officials signed the agreement to establish the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which was initiated by the African...

SHADE DROPS FOUR ON USVI A dominant performance by T&T’s senior women’s team earned them a flying start in the Caribbean Women’s qualifiers tournament at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, last night.

Modification work on Galleons Passage Modification work was expected to begin yesterday on the Galleons Passage, following its arrival in Panama last week.

Attorney: Follow Jamaica’s gun licence procedure Attorney Larry Lalla has suggested to the business community of Arima and other organizations that they should lobby for legislative change in issuing firearms.

PCA takes action Serious allegations of domestic violence (DV) by police officers against their spouses and close relatives are now engaging the attention of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

East to challenge Southeast today East will come up against Southeast in the first semifinals of the Senior Interzone today at 10 am at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba.

A Perfect Place is the Dinner Theatre Show on May 26 Albert Laveau is directing this month’s edition of Dinner Theatre at Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW).