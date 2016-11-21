Monday 21st November, 2016

DEBATING THE MIXED SYSTEM The statement made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that he plans to repeal the proportional representation provisions in the Municipal Corporations Act raises a fundamental issue of debate.

Jones nets twice in Point as Central FC regains control Under-fire Soca Warriors captain Kenwyne Jones scored twice on his first professional match in his home-town of Point Fortin in which he helped two-time defending Digicel Pro League...

Sport organiser ‘Zoff’ Celestine running as independent candidate Already known for his will­ingness to support the youths in the community and a sports en­thusiast, Roger “Zoff” Celestine will be running as an independent candidate in the local...

The Tobago Gaol—PART 1 Around 1769 the capital of Tobago moved to Scarborough from Studley Park and thus needed some sort of garrison.

TUCO re-elects Bro Resistance Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance) was returned as president by a majority vote in yesterday’s Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO).

Police find machine gun, weed in Carenage Police found an Uzi sub-machine gun, 596 grammes of marijuana and a beretta pistol during a search in a forested area in Carenage on Friday.

Jaded with politics Mickela Panday

Lovelace shows new works Artist Che Lovelace expects most of the new work he’s showing tomorrow at Softbox Studio will not come back to T&T after it makes its New York debut in January.

Red Force under pressure T&T Red Force will show up at the Queen’s Park Oval today, hoping to save their second game of the Digicel Professional Cricket League against the Barbados Pride.