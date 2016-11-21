Monday 21st November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The statement made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that he plans to repeal the proportional representation provisions in the Municipal Corporations Act raises a fundamental issue of debate.
Under-fire Soca Warriors captain Kenwyne Jones scored twice on his first professional match in his home-town of Point Fortin in which he helped two-time defending Digicel Pro League...
Already known for his willingness to support the youths in the community and a sports enthusiast, Roger “Zoff” Celestine will be running as an independent candidate in the local...
Around 1769 the capital of Tobago moved to Scarborough from Studley Park and thus needed some sort of garrison.
Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance) was returned as president by a majority vote in yesterday’s Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO).
Police found an Uzi sub-machine gun, 596 grammes of marijuana and a beretta pistol during a search in a forested area in Carenage on Friday.
Mickela Panday
Artist Che Lovelace expects most of the new work he’s showing tomorrow at Softbox Studio will not come back to T&T after it makes its New York debut in January.
T&T Red Force will show up at the Queen’s Park Oval today, hoping to save their second game of the Digicel Professional Cricket League against the Barbados Pride.
Vacant vandalised houses owned by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) are now up for grabs, but Housing Minister Randall Mitchell cannot assure that the houses will be sold at cheaper prices...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online