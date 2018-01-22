Monday 22nd January, 2018

Dividend When businesses become successful, the residual effect of that is profits.

Build a relationship with God More and more Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Port-of-Spain are turned to making Lectio Divina (sacred reading) an integral part of their reflective Bible reading, joining people throughout...

More job cuts coming at UTT Staff at the University of T&T (UTT) have started clearing their desks as management gets ready for its retrenchment process by month’s end, just ten days away.

Garcia: UTT overstaffed, fat must be trimmed Education Minister Anthony Garcia says the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) is of the view that the organisation is “overstaffed and to run the university efficiently it will mean they have...

Mih pardners an dem Several pardners of mine had some really memorable things to say this week.

Citizens speak out on crime 1. Angie Mark, housewife and grandmother

Unions: Don’t blame workers for low productivity Union leaders say workers are not to be blamed for the low productivity in the work force.

QRC Fete Royal says Cheers to 5 The Queen’s Royal College Old Boys’ Association (OBA), QRC PTA and the Management Team of the College will be hosting the fifth edition of Fete Royal on Saturday, January 27, from 6 pm to 1 am on...

Guyanese man shot dead in POS A Guyanese national was shot dead in Port-of-Spain yesterday. Dead is 30-year-old Troy Henry of San Juan.