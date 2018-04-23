Monday 23rd April, 2018

‘Violent jihadists not true Muslims’ Terror groups who commit violence in the name of Islam are not true Muslims, Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Maulana Ibrahim Bin Yaqub, said yesterday as he explained the name Islam means...

Corporation wants help to remove sargassum Employees of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) including chief executive officer Dianne Lakhan and chairman Terry Rondon along with members of the Sangre Grande Volunteer Network...

Students argue human rights case in moot court Naparima Girls’ High School came away winners of the UWI Faculty of Law Secondary Schools Human Rights moot court competition against Hillview College while Speyside High School won in a human...

When to ignore credit card advice Conventional wisdom about credit cards is often black and white, from whether you should use cards at all to which types deserve a slot in your wallet.

82 Venezuelans sent back to their homeland A Venezuelan military aircraft landed at Piarco International Airport yesterday to take back 82 nationals to their homeland.

Everyone get on the Bay Three Saints Bay, only previous winner in a field of ten, looks gilt-edged for division one of the Novice Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Pontefract today when running in tandem will be...

PM Rowley: ‘Britain’s treatment of Windrush generation callous’ It is less than four hours since the Queen gave her public endorsement to the Prince of Wales as her successor as head of the Commonwealth, an announcement that Keith Rowley is more familiar with...

Agriculture Ministry to end unregulated trawling Clarence Rambharat, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, says the time has come to put a stop to harmful trawling activities which have damaged the marine environment as well as the...