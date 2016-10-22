Monday 24th October, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Mickela Panday
One man is dead while another is warded at hospital following a shooting incident in Diego Martin yesterday morning.
Olympic judo athlete Christopher George plans to mount a one-man crusade aimed at clearing a smoother path for the nation’s emerging athletes in their global development. Build A ChampionTT is the...
When someone recovers from dengue fever, they are expected to struggle with their fitness, get tired quickly and is not up to normal strength.
Apology or not–probe that video. Police Welfare and Social Association president Michael Seales is maintaining calls for police probe of a racially charged social media video done by a man who...
One day after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the date for Local Government elections, Chaguanas residents interviewed by the Sunday Guardian said they were ready to vote.
In the past two Local Government elections six corporations were responsible for the shift in power.
One of the police officers involved in the shooting incident which claimed the life of San Fernando resident Adelle Gilbert on Thursday has proceeded on sick leave.
WALTER ALIBEY
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online