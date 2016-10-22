Monday 24th October, 2016

Disingenuous to claim victory Mickela Panday

Diego man gunned down One man is dead while another is warded at hospital following a shooting incident in Diego Martin yesterday morning.

Olympian George seeks to build future champions Olympic judo athlete Christopher George plans to mount a one-man crusade aimed at clearing a smoother path for the nation’s emerging athletes in their global development. Build A ChampionTT is the...

MORE PRESSURE as WI bowlers toil in the desert When someone recovers from dengue fever, they are expected to struggle with their fitness, get tired quickly and is not up to normal strength.

Seales: We can get him counselling Apology or not–probe that video. Police Welfare and Social Association president Michael Seales is maintaining calls for police probe of a racially charged social media video done by a man who...

Chag residents voting party One day after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the date for Local Government elections, Chaguanas residents interviewed by the Sunday Guardian said they were ready to vote.

Six corporations to watch In the past two Local Government elections six corporations were responsible for the shift in power.

Cop goes on sick leave One of the police officers involved in the shooting incident which claimed the life of San Fernando resident Adelle Gilbert on Thursday has proceeded on sick leave.