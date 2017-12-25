Monday 25th December, 2017

Sportification motivation and success Congratulations to all sportswomen, men, coaches and administrators for your achievements in 2017. As you prepare to conquer your 2018 goals, here are some motivating thoughts.

Dismal sales in South Christmas Eve is the last big push by business owners and vendors alike to attract last-minute shoppers in a Christmas season marked by slow sales and walking a tightrope to keep their doors open...

Triple murder in Cunupia Two men and a woman have been killed in Chaguanas. The killings have taken the toll for 2017 to 485 for the year up to late yesterday.

Cricket’s $20 million dollar man When your passion for cricket combines with your love for people, the dent in your wallet could reach as far as US$20M, just ask Miami businessman Mahammad Qureshi.

Bravo in the wickets again for Renegades On Thursday Dwayne Bravo took five wickets in the Melbourne Renegades’ opening Big Bash League (BBL) game, thereby becoming the first man ever to 400 wickets in T20 cricket.

Things to consider before retirement Eliminate as much debt as possible Heading into retirement with a heavy debt load is something to be guarded against at all cost.

Spirit of Christmas remains Solar-powered decorative lights, egg-free seasonal treats and relative quiet in shopping areas characterise this year’s Yuletide observances in some hurricane-hit islands of the Caribbean.

Asylum seekers face exploitation, abuse Maria works 12 hours a day at a casino for less than minimum wage to be able make ends meet for herself and her two children.