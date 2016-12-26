Monday 26th December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Minority shareholders’ rights advocate Peter Permell does not agree with the decision by Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) directors to accept a price range for its shares.
The Hawksbills were replaced by the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL last year following a lack of Government support, as well as failure to find a buyer for the franchise which played its...
Representatives of the National League (NL) has called on the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) to refer the complaint of sexual abuse by a TTCB coach from a young cricketer, to the police.
Bemoaning the amount of deaths, particularly murders, in the country, a religious leader yesterday asked his congregation to pray for grief-stricken families shedding sad tears for their loved...
Monos Island is now best known as a holiday resort, but for the latter part of the 18th century and well into the 1920s it was an actual community with public officers, a chapel, and families who...
Charges are to be laid against a 20-year-old Venezuelan national in connection with the fraudulent extension on his passport, after he appeared before the High Court challenging his detention...
I’m too old to be giddy about Christmas, but young enough that warm memories of seasons past are still vivid.
Mickela Panday
At its core, the story of the birth of Jesus Christ is about a baby born in the humble circumstances of a manger, where cows and sheep sleep, and the impact that one of his principal messages, 'Do...
Classical, jazz, soul, blues and Caribbean spirituals will take the spotlight at An Evening of Healing with Music-Vol I, on December 28.
