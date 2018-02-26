Monday 26th February, 2018

CCA rewards top performers Caroni Cricket Association (CCA) under the stewardship of president Mozack Rahamut hosted its 2017 awards function to recognise the top clubs and individual achievements on Saturday at...

Gems that touch the heart French photographer, author and blogger Garance Dore once said, “Jewelry is a very personal thing...it should tell a story about the person who’s wearing it.”

Prison officers get health check-ups Prison Commissioner Gerard Wilson along with 55 prison officers were administered stress and ECG tests at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Facility yesterday.

Anthony, Wilson lead Carifta swim qualifiers Zoe Anthony and Zarek Wilson continued to add to their winning tally as action in the 2018 Carifta qualification events continue at the National Age Group Long Course Championships hosted by the...

Arima businessmen want licence for guns Arima businessmen are questioning the failure by acting Commissioner of Police (Ag CoP) Stephen Williams to issue firearm users licence for legitimate applicants, some more than six years old.

Walters cops silver in SEC Champs University of Alabama duo, T&T’s Ruebin Walters and Portious Warren, both made it to the podium again, placing second and third in their respective events at the Southeastern Conference (SEC)...

Children’s Authority boss weeps over abuse Children’s Authority chairman Haniff Benjamin said he is sometimes moved to tears and has sleepless nights over the heinous cases of child abuse being investigated by the agency.

TTUTA, NPTA get tough on bullying The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Lynsley Doodhai said there will be serious consequences for those who continue to ignore school policies on bullying.

Drive-by murder in PoS A 22-year-old man was killed in a driveby shooting on Broadway, Port of Spain, yesterday afternoon. He has been identified as Nicholas Antoine, of Diego Martin.